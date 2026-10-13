Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma named ICC Players of the Month for September 2026

Star Indian cricketers Shafali Verma and Shubman Gill were named the ICC Women’s and Men’s Players of the Month for September 2026.

Gill claimed the award ahead of fellow nominees Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, extending his record as the men’s player with the most wins. It is his fifth such honour, following victories in January 2023, September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025.

Gill’s month was defined by two extraordinary innings against West Indies in the first two ODIs. In Thiruvananthapuram, he made 110 off 108 balls as India chased down 296 with more than eight overs to spare. Three days later in Guwahati, he produced an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, an innings studded with 26 fours and eight sixes, as India hunted down a mammoth 406, their second-highest successful chase in ODI history. His century came off 62 balls, the fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs, while his double century off 117 balls was the fastest in the format’s history. It was also the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase, and his 255-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma (101 off 75) was India’s highest partnership on home soil.