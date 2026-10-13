Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma named ICC Players of the Month for September 2026

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Star Indian cricketers Shafali Verma and Shubman Gill were named the ICC Women’s and Men’s Players of the Month for September 2026.
Gill claimed the award ahead of fellow nominees Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, extending his record as the men’s player with the most wins. It is his fifth such honour, following victories in January 2023, September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025.
Gill’s month was defined by two extraordinary innings against West Indies in the first two ODIs. In Thiruvananthapuram, he made 110 off 108 balls as India chased down 296 with more than eight overs to spare. Three days later in Guwahati, he produced an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, an innings studded with 26 fours and eight sixes, as India hunted down a mammoth 406, their second-highest successful chase in ODI history. His century came off 62 balls, the fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs, while his double century off 117 balls was the fastest in the format’s history. It was also the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase, and his 255-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma (101 off 75) was India’s highest partnership on home soil.
“It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour,” Gill said. “It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost.”
For Shafali, it is her second ICC Women’s Player of the Month award, having first won it in November last year when India claimed the Women’s Cricket World Cup on home soil. The 22-year-old enjoyed a sensational run, scoring 360 runs in seven T20Is at an average of 72 and a staggering strike rate of 184.61. She also chipped in with six wickets at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 4.33.
Her crowning moments came in India’s Asia Cup triumph in the UAE and the gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games in Nagoya. Shafali was the leading run-scorer at the Asia Cup with 236 runs in five innings, including 64 in the semi-final against Bangladesh and 68 in the final against Sri Lanka. She carried that form into the Asian Games, scoring 188 runs in three innings, highlighted by a maiden T20I century, 100 off 49 balls, against Bangladesh in the semi-final. In the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka, she contributed 48 runs and took two wickets in India’s massive 147-run victory.
“It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again,” Shafali said. “It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, and winning this award makes those triumphs even more special.”
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