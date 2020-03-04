Shafali Verma, 16, rises to top in ICC women’s T20 rankings

Shafali Verma rises to top in ICC women’s T20 rankings Shafali Verma rises to top in ICC women’s T20 rankings

Shafali Verma, India’s teenage sensation who has been riding on her spectacular perfromance at the ongoing T20 World Cup, rose to the top spot in the ICC women’s T20 International rankings on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old replaced New Zealand’s Suzie Bates at the top, who had been the top batter since October 2018. Shafali scored 161 runs in four innings to become the only Indian batter other than Mithali Raj to reach the top of ICC women’s T20I batting rankings.

Shafali will now take on England as the top-ranked batter, facing top-ranked bowler Sophie Ecclestone on Thursday.

That sound off Shafali Verma’s bat 💥 Watch the new No.1 T20I batter do her thing at the nets before India’s big #T20WorldCup semi-final.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rsugzYKFfj — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 4, 2020

Smriti Mandhana, however, has slipped to the sixth position in the latest list. Among the Indian bowlers, Poonam Yadav is up four places to eighth after a good run in World Cup. Deepti Sharma has advanced nine places to seventh, making it to the top 10 in the all-rounders’ list for the first time after also moving up to 53rd among batters.

Australia remain at the top of the T20I team rankings with 290 points and England in second position with 278.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is now the sole number one all-rounder after coming into the tournament as a joint number one along with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur praises Shafali

The Night turned into our favour and I am humbled and honoured to see the support we got from all the fans and people who cheered for us..

Thank you for your love and support.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/viSy4g2GP4 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) February 22, 2020

A day before the semifinal clash between India and England, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hailed the teenager, calling her ‘that kind of player you need in your team.’ “She’s very naughty, gets so much happiness and positivity to the team, always wants to enjoy it,” Kaur said.

“And when batting with her she’s motivating you and releasing pressure, that kind of player you need in your team. Whoever is playing, wants to play for the country and give their best, she’s enjoying for the team,” she added.

Haryana Hurricane: Shafali Verma

“Now this team has been together for a long time, we learn a lot from each other, learn a lot of cricket. It makes it easier for players such as Shafali because when anybody enters the team, they see everyone is working together. They also feel nice and try to do what others are doing,” she said.

