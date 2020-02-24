Follow Us:
Shades of Sehwag: Tweeple hail Shafali Verma after destructive 17-ball 39

Shafali Verma's destructive show with the bat fetched the 16-year-old plaudits from several cricket fans and former England skipper Nasser Hussain.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 24, 2020 7:23:15 pm
Shafali Verma scored 39 in just 17 balls. (Source: Twitter/BCCIWomen)

Shafali Verma’s 17-ball 39 helped India get off to a great start in their second World T20 encounter against Bangladesh in Perth on Monday. Batting at a strike-rate of over 200, the 16-year-old struck four sixes and two boundaries, before falling to Bangladesh’s Panna Ghosh.

Her destructive show with the bat fetched the 16-year-old plaudits from several cricket fans and former England skipper Nasser Hussain. Some even compared the teenage cricketer with former India opener Virender Sehwag, who also carried a similar stature in terms of smashing the ball all over the park.

Here are a few tweets:

Shafali is in good touch and it was reflected in the tournament opener against Australia on Friday. In the first match, the cricketer scored 29 in just 15 balls, which included five boundaries and one six.

