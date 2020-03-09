Shafali Verma slips to third spot in ICC T20I rankings after India lose final in World Cup

Shafali Verma walks off after losing her wicket to Australia’s Megan Schutt during the Women’s T20 World Cup cricket final match (Source: AP) Shafali Verma walks off after losing her wicket to Australia’s Megan Schutt during the Women’s T20 World Cup cricket final match (Source: AP)

Shafali Verma, who was earlier at the top of the ICC Women”s T20I Player Rankings for batters, slipped to the third position after Australia won the final of T20I World Cup tournament against India.

Beth Mooney, who helped her team win the World Cup for the fifth time, replaced Shafali at the top of the table after coming up with 259 runs at an average of 64 in six innings, the highest aggregate by anyone at a single edition of the competition. She was also named as the Player of the Tournament.

Shafali, who could score just two in Sunday’s final at the MCG, went down in the Rankins depite breaking multiple records at the top of India’s order. The 16-year-old scored 163 runs coming at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 158.25.

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who had a forgetful tournament, moved down a spot to be ranked seventh, Jemimah Rodrigues remained on ninth.

Meanwhile, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine of New Zealand remain in the second and the fourth spot in the latest ICC Rankings. Alyssa Healy jumped two slots to fifth position after a blistering 39-ball 75 in the final.

India’s Deepti Sharma advanced 10 slots to reach 43rd position among batters and is among the top five all-rounders for the first time.

Deepti also features in the ICC T20I top 10 bowlers list, led by England’s Sophie Ecclestone, along with Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav at the sixth, seventh and eighth sports respectively.

