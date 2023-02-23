Women’s T20 World Cup: Tempers flare as Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet lose cool in tense semi-final

Women’s T20 World Cup: The feisty contest between India and Australia in the semi-final at Newlands, Cape Town witnessed some heated moments on field.

One particular flash point came after Shafali Verma took a catch to get rid off Australia batter Beth Mooney.

Verma, who dropped a sitter of Mooney earlier, took a good catch to redeem herself and then reacted angrily and thus gave Mooney a fiery send-off.

Chasing a stiff target of 173, India were in the hunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) led from the front.

But her run out was a turning point in the game which occurred after she brought up her half century.

The bat got stuck in the surface and keeper Alyssa Healy removed the bails in time.

That was the first time Harmanpreet Kaur was run out in five years. It was not the most ideal of times for it to happen.

Captain @ImHarmanpreet wasn’t too pleased the way she got out because of the way she was batting so well . Run out is the most unfortunate dismissal when the batter is batting so well & hitting the ball well. #T20WomensWorldCup #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/lGEbADwa6N — Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) February 23, 2023

At that stage India were 134/4 after 15 overs, needing 39 runs off 30 deliveries.

However, they went on to lose the match by five runs as Australia entered the final.

Kaur’s run-out also drew parallel with MS Dhoni’s dismissal in the 2019 ODI world cup.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to point out the pictures and lament the modes of dismissal.

“That Harmanpreet Kaur run out had an MS Dhoni run out of 2019 semi-final feel,” wrote one.

Harmanpreet kaur in 2023

MS Dhoni in 2019

These two run outs in semi final will hurt Indian cricket fans forever pic.twitter.com/iZiV94mg2V — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) February 23, 2023

“Sad ending of two great knocks in WC semifinal through runout. Harmanpreet Kaur aur and MS Dhoni,” wrote another.