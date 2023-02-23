scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Women’s T20 World Cup: Tempers flare as Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet lose cool in tense semi-final

Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur lost their cool during the India vs Australia semi-final.

Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet KaurShafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur reacted angrily. (Screengrab)
Women’s T20 World Cup: Tempers flare as Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet lose cool in tense semi-final
Women’s T20 World Cup: The feisty contest between India and Australia in the semi-final at Newlands, Cape Town witnessed some heated moments on field.

One particular flash point came after Shafali Verma took a catch to get rid off Australia batter Beth Mooney.

Verma, who dropped a sitter of Mooney earlier, took a good catch to redeem herself and then reacted angrily and thus gave Mooney a fiery send-off.

Chasing a stiff target of 173, India were in the hunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) led from the front.

But her run out was a turning point in the game which occurred after she brought up her half century.

The bat got stuck in the surface and keeper Alyssa Healy removed the bails in time.

That was the first time Harmanpreet Kaur was run out in five years. It was not the most ideal of times for it to happen.

At that stage India were 134/4 after 15 overs, needing 39 runs off 30 deliveries.

However, they went on to lose the match by five runs as Australia entered the final.

Kaur’s run-out also drew parallel with MS Dhoni’s dismissal in the 2019 ODI world cup.

Fans were quick to point out the pictures and lament the modes of dismissal.

“That Harmanpreet Kaur run out had an MS Dhoni run out of 2019 semi-final feel,” wrote one.

“Sad ending of two great knocks in WC semifinal through runout. Harmanpreet Kaur aur and MS Dhoni,” wrote another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 21:45 IST
