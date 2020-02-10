Shafali Verma finally fulfills her childhood dream of meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol, Sachin Tendulkar. Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol, Sachin Tendulkar.

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol, Sachin Tendulkar, when she caught up with the Master Blaster in Australia. The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and uploaded it on her social media account with a heart-warming post.

“The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me. ??

@sachintendulkar,” wrote Shafali in her caption to the photo.

On November 9 2019, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket when she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.

Shafali Verma will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first World Cup title.

