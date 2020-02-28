‘Shafali Verma will bring crowds to the stadium’

Shafali Verma’s attacking approach brings freshness to women’s cricket. (Source: Twitter/BCCIWomen) Shafali Verma’s attacking approach brings freshness to women’s cricket. (Source: Twitter/BCCIWomen)

Shafali Verma is a player who will bring crowds to watch a women’s game. It’s not good to compare but one player who I’m reminded of in terms of the aura is Virender Sehwag.

Shafali’s attacking approach brings freshness to women’s cricket. Growing up, we never had the liberty or skills for such an attacking style of play. And yes, those days we never played T20 cricket, only the 90-over game.

There is no doubt that Shafali is the sole reason for India’s wins, as far as batting is concerned. I don’t remember the Indian team ever having such great starts earlier.

It’s her starts that have been the major difference. Many people who I meet in public places have asked about her. She has certainly attracted more viewers to this T20 World Cup.

The more she stay at the crease, the more the bowlers fear her. Such players decided the course of the game. But someone needs to tell her that post 30-40, she should try to bat for another four or five overs because if she stays long, she can single-handedly take the game away. She is new, fearless and raw but in today’s world, teams will come better prepared for her in the future.

Look at Thursday’s game, she didn’t get deliveries which were in her reach, instead, New Zealand made her work.

She will learn and get better. One can argue that one should not change her natural game but a time will come when someone has to make her realise the importance of her wicket. And what she can achieve as long she stays at the crease.

She has all the qualities to become one of the most lethal batters women’s cricket has seen in the shorter formats.

(As told to Devendra Pandey)

