Shafali Verma becomes India’s youngest T20I debutant

Shafali Verma became India’s youngest T20I debutant after receiving the India cap before start of play between India Women vs South Africa Women at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

What a moment this is for the hard-hitting batter Shafali Verma, who makes her India debut today. She is only 15! 😊💪🏾#INDWvsSAW pic.twitter.com/nD0C6ApQld — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2019

She is now the second youngest Indian (15y 239d ) to play international cricket after Gargi Banerji (14y 165d, Ind v Eng, 1978)

Verma earned the India call-up after phenomenal domestic season where she accumulated 1923 runs, including six tons and three half-centuries.

Verma’s international debut was shortlived as she was dismissed for a duck by pacer Shabnim Ismail.

4 ball duck for Shafali Verma on debut c Sehkukhune b Ismail India 0/ (0.4) #INDvSA https://t.co/iy56X7k5PV pic.twitter.com/KWPOr3KQTg — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) September 24, 2019

Verma’s rise to the top is an inspiring one. Five years ago, a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar inspired the then 10-year-old Shafali Verma to take up cricket.

Jitne log Sachin sir ko andar dekhne ke liye khade the, utne hee bahar the (There were as many people outside the stadium as inside to get a glimpse of Tendulkar. Only then I realised how big a deal is to be a cricketer in India, especially when you are revered like Sachin sir,” Shafali told PTI.

“I was expecting this call-up to be honest. I had done well in domestic cricket and also in that big tournament in Jaipur. The recent camp at NCA also went well for me. So, yes I was hopeful,” Shafali added.