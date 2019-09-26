Pakistan’s Shadab Khan says he will donate match fees from Sri Lanka series to quake victims

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan pledged Tuesday to donate the entire match fees that he will receive for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka to the victims of the earthquake that rocked the country.

In a series of tweets, the 20-year-old announced the donation and encouraged others to join him in helping those affected by the calamity.

“I pledge to donate all my match fees from the #PAKvSL series to the ppl affected by the #earthquake in Pakistan today. Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters in need,” Shadab tweeted.

“It will be honour to represent my beloved Pakistan in an ODI for the first time on home soil. First ODI in Pakistan since 2009. Come support the team. I encourage everyone to join the pledge in helping ppl affected by the earthquake. We can all play our part,” he wrote in the second tweet.

I pledge to donate all my match fees from the #PAKvSL series to the ppl affected by the #earthquake in Pakistan today. Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters in need. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 24, 2019

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter near the city of Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had rocked adjoining areas, including capital Islamabad, and claimed over 30 lives.

Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is, starting from September 27. The Sri Lankan cricket team will land in Karachi on September 25, where they will play three ODIs on September 27, 29 and October 2 respectively.

After the conclusion of 50-over series, the visitors will travel to Lahore to play three T20Is on October 5, 7 and 9. After wrapping the final T20I, Sri Lanka will return home.