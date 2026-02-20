‘You perform and we will be quiet’: Shahid Afridi’s advice to Shadab Khan over beating India in World Cup comment

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has told that all-rounder Shadab Khan should silence critics through his performances after the latter hit back at criticism by stating that it was only a team in which he played that managed to beat India in a World Cup match. Pakistan had come under fire from former players after their 61-run loss to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Shadab then made his comments after Pakistan beat Nambia by 102 runs in their next match and thus sealed qualification to the Super Eights.

Shadab and other senior members of the current Pakistan squad like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi played an important role in their victory over India in a group stage match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was the first, and thus far only, time that Pakistan had managed to beat India in any men’s World Cup match, T20 or ODI. “Shadab was absolutely right when he said that we didn’t beat India in the World Cups, but his side did. They got respect after that, but they couldn’t handle it. After they defeated India, they could not handle the issues between them. Shadab should also know that when he was not able to perform for the team, we stood up for him on national television, saying he is the backbone of the team,” said Shahid Afridi on Samaa TV.