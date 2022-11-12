‘We didn’t finish it but we knew that we are a better side than them’: Shadab Khan on losing the T20 World Cup opener to India

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup Final, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan says his team’s defeat to India in their Super 12 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground didn’t mean India were a better side, in fact the opposite.

“We just wanted to give our 100 percent. We knew if we give our 100 percent, the result will come on our side. And that game, we gave our 100 percent. We didn’t finish it but we knew that we are a better side than them,” Shadab said in a chat with Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports.

Talking about the fixture in particular and what it means, Shadab said, “Pakistan-India game is a big game. For us. For them as well. So we have to try to win that game. Since childhood we also think, doesn’t matter about the other things, if we are winning the World Cup or not….we have to beat India. And the same pressure we are feeling now. That’s the pressure you carry. Doesn’t matter if you are playing or not.”

Pakistan’s road to the T20 World Cup final was far from smooth. After losing their first two Super 12 games to India and Zimbabwe, the Babar Azam-led side registered three wins in a row and courtesy of Netherlands defeating South Africa, qualified for the semifinals. The men in green defeated New Zealand in the semifinal by seven wickets to qualify for the summit clash on Sunday, November 13.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan however, believes the two results that didn’t go in his side’s favor didn’t represent their position in those matches.

“I think personally, in both games, we were dominating but like the last three balls of the games…like Nawaz was there on both occasions, and after the Zimbabwe game he came up to me and said, ‘I tried to forget it. But when I wake up….three balls 13 and three balls three…then I said what have I done’. Personally I felt we played a lot of good cricket but the last overs, we didn’t finish it,” Shadab said.

‘We need innings…these type of players just need shots’

Going into the semifinal against New Zealand, Babar Azam had scored only 39 runs from his five outings at this World Cup. When asked about what was the state of mind of the Pakistan skipper when runs were not coming off his bat, Shadab said, “Definitely he is under pressure because he is that type of player who always scores runs. And if he isn’t scoring runs he’s feeling the pressure.”

He further added, “He was middling the ball in the nets as well. I talked to him in the nets and I said, ‘Brother, world class players only needs shots’. Like for us we need innings but these type of players, they just need….like if he plays a cover drive for four runs, he is in. Like in the semifinal, he played a cut shot and it went for four and he was in.”

The all-rounder, who has picked 10 wickets and scored a fifty for Pakistan in their campaign so far, also spoke on why it was important for the Pakistan captain to respond to some of the criticism that he and the team had been subjected to after losing the first two matches of the tournament.

“I think he has to. Especially…you feel hurt when some players talk about you. When senior players, who played with us, when they talk you feel little hurt and that is why Babar talked back as well.”