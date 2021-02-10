Blaming SG ball, wicket, toss for defeat to England would be barking up wrong tree: Bishan Bedi

The SG ball, which has been put under scrutiny following India’s defeat to England in the 1st Test this week, is not one of the factors the Indian players should look at, said former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi.

He tweeted: “I missed out on Indn debacle yesterday..which was always on cards..but to ‘blame’ the SG ball or the wicket or the toss would be barking up the wrong tree-regrouping is as much the need as appreciating English determination to grind & win-also never underestimate any opposition!”

The stitched-by-hand Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) ball, used for Test matches in India, is under scrutiny after the first Test as players have complained about the stitches on the seam coming off.

India skipper Virat Kohli, in his post-match comments, said he was unhappy with the quality of the ball.

“The wicket was flat and slow and the quality of the ball as well wasn’t something that we were very pleased to see because that has been an issue in the past as well. Just for the ball’s seam to be completely destroyed in 60 overs is not something that you experience as a Test side and something any Test side could be prepared for,” Kohli said.

After Day Four, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took nine wickets in the match, too spoke about the issue with the ball but said the hardness of the pitch could have been a factor.

“I have never seen an SG ball tear (get) through the seam like that. So it could well be a combination of how hard the pitch was on the first two days, even in the second innings after the 35th-40th over, the seam was getting sort of peeled off,” Ashwin said.