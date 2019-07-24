Setbacks have motivated and improved me as a person: Virat Kohli on World Cup loss

A couple of weeks after India lose to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal, skipper Virat Kohli has said he has learned to deal with setbacks and his focus is on inspiring and grooming youngsters.

Advertising

Talking to Times of India, Virat Kohli said,” I have learned most in my life from failures and setbacks. The worst setbacks have not only motivated me but also improved me as a person, made me understand the importance of those times more than the success. It makes you sit down and think about what you need to do now, build a roadmap for yourself. Secondly, these moments show you the people who are going to stand by you in tough times and the people who will jump ship”.

Looking back on his journey, Kohli said, “If you give up, the journey is done. There’s no option but to get up again and work hard, do the same things over and over again. Consistency and success is nothing but repeating the same things day in and day out.”

Kohli looked candid during this conversation as he also went on to say that players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are amazing and full of confidence. ” At 19-20, we were not even half the players these guys are. Skills have developed because of exposure to tournaments like the IPL. It’s the best thing that can happen to a cricketer,” he said.

Advertising

Captain’s day out: Virat, Anushka go sightseeing around London

Team India led by Virat Kohli is all set to take on Windies from August 3 in a T20I series followed by ODIs and Tests. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has retained the number one spot with 922 points in the latest ICC Test batsmen’s rankings. The Indian skipper holds the top spot in the ODI rankings as well. Following the 30-year-old are New Zealand’s Kane Williamson who is on 913 points, and Cheteshwar Pujara, who is on 881 points.

Team India chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday had announced the squads at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for the upcoming series in Windies. Putting all speculations to rest about India captain Virat Kohli’s participation in the limited-overs series, he was chosen to lead the team in all formats.