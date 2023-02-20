scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Setback for CSK, Kyle Jamieson likely to miss IPL 2023 after undergoing back surgery

New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson is set to miss three to four months after undergoing back surgery.

IND VS NZNew Zealand's Kyle Jamieson bowls during the day one of their first Test cricket match with India in Kanpur. (AP Photo)
Listen to this article
Setback for CSK, Kyle Jamieson likely to miss IPL 2023 after undergoing back surgery
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a massive blow as their new recruit Kyle Jamieson is set to miss the IPL 2023 after undergoing back surgery.

CSK picked Jamieson for Rs 1 crore in the IPL mini-auction.

Jamieson was billed to return for the Blackcaps in the ongoing series against England after last playing Test cricket in June 2022 due to a stress reaction in his back.

“It’s been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said via a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

“He’s been fantastic around all of our sides when he’s been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we’ll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well.

“A number of world-class players have had surgery in the back and it’s different periods of time they recover. We just want Kyle (to get) the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he’s been for us.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that’s the encouraging thing for him.”

Advertisement

New Zealand lost the opening Test against England by 276 runs.

The second Test between New Zealand and England begins on Friday at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
Next Story

Take steps to function as a country: IMF tells cash-starved Pakistan

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
close