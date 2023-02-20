Setback for CSK, Kyle Jamieson likely to miss IPL 2023 after undergoing back surgery

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a massive blow as their new recruit Kyle Jamieson is set to miss the IPL 2023 after undergoing back surgery.

CSK picked Jamieson for Rs 1 crore in the IPL mini-auction.

Jamieson was billed to return for the Blackcaps in the ongoing series against England after last playing Test cricket in June 2022 due to a stress reaction in his back.

“It’s been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said via a statement.

“He’s been fantastic around all of our sides when he’s been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we’ll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well.

“A number of world-class players have had surgery in the back and it’s different periods of time they recover. We just want Kyle (to get) the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he’s been for us.

“Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that’s the encouraging thing for him.”

New Zealand lost the opening Test against England by 276 runs.

The second Test between New Zealand and England begins on Friday at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.