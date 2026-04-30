‘Serious misstep’: Shakib blames Bangladesh interim govt for T20 World Cup exit, straining ties with BCCI, ICC

Shakib Al Hasan said that the incident should not have led to the BCB and BCCI’s ties straining. (Express Photo by Pratyush Raj)

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, has been absent for close to two years from Bangladesh’s team and has said that he is looking for solutions to make a return to the country and the team for one final stint.

Shakib, one of Bangladesh’s most prominent cricketers, who turned to politics, has not returned to Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and political exile to India in 2024. Hasan, a member of the Awami League, now hopes to be a part of the national team again.

Hasan spoke to Sportstar and said that the interim government could have handled the incidents following Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the IPL better, and that the sentiments of people were misled when Bangladesh decided to back out of the T20 World Cup.