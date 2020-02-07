Senior PCA office-bearer indulged in betting, says former first-class cricketer

Former first-class cricketer Rakesh Handa. (Source: Express Photo) Former first-class cricketer Rakesh Handa. (Source: Express Photo)

Former first-class cricketer Rakesh Handa has accused a senior Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) office-bearer of indulging in betting and the state association for not implementing Lodha Committee recommendations.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, Handa said that he has approached Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), PCA Apex Council and Punjab Police officials regarding the office bearer’s alleged approach with the bookies and getting “threat calls” from former Punjab players, who are members of PCA.

Handa, who is a member of the Indian Cricketers Association, said that he has shared the audio clip of the alleged talk between the office bearer and bookie with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“On hearing the audio clip, it is clear that the office bearer talked with bookies. I had brought this matter in the knowledge of PCA office bearers on January 9 and have sent a written complaint to Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and Jay Shah, secretary, BCCI apart from PCA officials. Last week, I also got threat calls from some former Punjab players, who are members of PCA and I have submitted my complaint with Jalandhar Police. PCA has not taken any action against the office bearer yet,” said Handa.

Handa, who has played 21 First Class matches, is the secretary of Pun Cricket Players Association (PCPA) and had approached PCA president Rajinder Gupta in September last year regarding the non-implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations and irregularities in the purchase of land for the new Mullanpur Stadium.

At that time, the former players including Handa were not allowed to enter PCA Stadium and Gupta had threatened to resign before the elections were postponed.

With PCA adopting new constitution as per latest Supreme Court ruling, Gupta was reelected as president on October 1 last year with Puneet Bali being elected as secretary.

“As former first-class players, we are not allowed to go inside PCA stadium and the officials don’t meet us. When I had met Rajinder Gupta last September, he had assured us to see to the matter of the new stadium and other issues. Later the elections were held and the Apex Council sees the presence of people close to disqualified persons like GS Walia, RP Singla and MP Pandove. After we went to Supreme Court, PCA inducted four International cricketers but why have they inducted persons like son of coach DP Azad and sons of IS Bindra, GS Walia and other office-bearers. There should be a criteria to induct Ranji Trophy players in the apex council,” Handa said.

“BCCI gives PCA money for the development of cricket in all the 22 districts and yet there will be two international stadiums in only one district. Earlier first class matches used to held at Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur and Muktsar but now such matches are not held. Regarding the irregularities in the purchase of land for new stadium, we had approached Punjab and Haryana High Court and the next case hearing is on Friday,” he added.

The office bearer, however, denied the allegations. “I don’t know from where Rakesh Handa has got the audio and I am not associated with the audio in any way. As PCA official, I got Handa’s pension resumed and he has come up with this allegation now. I will take legal action against him,” said the office bearer.

Responding to the allegations, Puneet Bali, secretary, PCA, said, “PCA is a law abiding organisation and we are working within the four corners of law of the land.”

