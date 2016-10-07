Transparency and fairness above cricket seasons, suggests CJI TS Thakur

CJI TS Thakur also said that everyone needs to cooperate with the Lodha panel. (Source: File/Express) CJI TS Thakur also said that everyone needs to cooperate with the Lodha panel. (Source: File/Express)

Chief Justice TS Thakur called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India to stop payments to member associations who refuse to comply with the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel, to which Board’s counsel Kapil Sibal replied that it will put the domestic season in jeopardy.

The CJI said it was not such a big deal. “Season or no season… we don’t care about your season. Transparency and fairness must be there. Everyone needs to co-operate with the Lodha panel,” the bench said.

BCCI sources said that with such an attitude of the apex court, they will be forced to take the unprecedented step of calling off the Ranji Trophy season. “In the present situation, it is possible that the Ranji season will be cancelled and even the matches that began on Thursday will not be completed,” a source said.

The Ranji season, meanwhile, began on Thursday.

Thakur and Sibal

CJI: To make them agree, stop the payments. If you are keen on matches, comply with directives.

Kapil Sibal: In that case, there would be no domestic cricket in country.

CJI: So be it.

Thakur, Sibal and Arvind Datar

CJI: You must make your stand clear first. You tell them, you are not getting any penny if they don’t comply.

Datar: That means domestic cricket will stop mid-way.

Sibal: Why hurt cricket?

Datar: Rohtak is where Mumbai and TN are playing. There are no home matches this season. We will have to take care of their travel. Let the season complete.

CJI: You have given them Rs 25 crore.

Datar: But that’s for entire year .

