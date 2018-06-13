Scotland vs Pakistan T20 Live Cricket Streaming, SCO vs PAK Live Match Streaming Online: When and where to watch Scotland vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

Scotland vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Scotland take on Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) Scotland vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Scotland take on Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan started the two-match T20I series against Scotland on a positive note by winning the first T20I against the home side by 48 runs. The side led by Sarfraz Khan dominated with the bat as they put on a massive total of 205 for Scotland to chase. Going into the second match, the visitors will hope they can repeat their performance with the bat and wrap up the series by 2-0. Scotland, will look to bounce back against Pakistan and win the 2nd T20I to level the series. The side cannot win the series, but will hope they can at least take it to a draw by winning the 2nd T20I.

When is Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match?

Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. This will be the second match of Scotland v Pakistan T20I series.

Where is Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match?

Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will be played at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

What time does Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match begin?

Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match begins at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match?

Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will be not broadcast on TV in India. However, you can watch the match on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

How do I watch online live streaming of Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match?

Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match live streaming will not be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match?

Pakistan (From): Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Rahat Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland (From): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Bradley Wheal, Stu Whittingham

