Scotland vs Netherlands T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch the match?

Scotland vs Netherlands (Sco vs Ned) T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Scotland will lock horns with Netherlands at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Ireland in the second fixture of the ongoing Tri-Nation T20I series. The series will serve as a golden chance for all the sides to showcase their credentials at the world stage with the T20I World Cup scheduled to be held next year.

Advertising

The series opener between Ireland and Netherlands on Sunday was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

When is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands is on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Advertising

What time is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands will start at 6 pm IST. The toss will take place at 5.30pm IST. However, the toss has been delayed due to rain in Dublin.

Where is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, Ireland.

Where will the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands broadcast?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands will broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How can I live stream the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The live streaming of the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands will be available on JioTV and Airtel TV.