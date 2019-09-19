Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch SCO vs NED match?

Toggle Menu
Scotland vs Netherlands, Sco vs Ned T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A must-win clash for Pieter Seelaar-led Netherlands to stay alive in the tri-nation T20I tournament

George Munsey hit 14 sixes in the first match of the series against Netherlands in the previous game (Scotland/Twitter)

Scotland vs Netherlands (SCO vs NED) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: This is a must-win clash for Netherlands to stay alive in the tri-nation tournament. The Pieter Seelaar-led Dutch side won their previous game against Ireland on Wednesday riding high on Ben Cooper’s unbeaten 91 and opener Max ODowd’s 69. For Scotland, George Munsey is in red-hot form with 161 runs to his name. Munsey scored a century the last time Scotland went up against Netherlands and also sharing a record 200-run partnership with opener Kyle Coetzer.

When is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands is on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

What time is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands will start at 6 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5.30 PM IST.

Where is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands will be played at the Village in Dublin, Ireland.

Where will the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands broadcast?

The broadcast of tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands is not available in India.

How to live stream the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands?

The live streaming of the Tri-Nation T20I match between Scotland and Netherlands will be available on Cricket Ireland Youtube channel.

Squads:

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross(w), Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar(c), Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Antonius Staal, Shane Snater, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Clayton Floyd, Vikramjit Singh

