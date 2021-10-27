Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score:

Debutants Namibia will look to continue their fairytale run when they take on a bruised Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Having earned its right to rub shoulders with the cricketing elites, Namibia will now be keen to test their skills against the best in business and a win over Scotland will do them a world of good before they take on the likes of Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and New Zealand in group 2. Scotland, on the other hand, were flying high with three successive wins in the first round before they were bought to earth by Afghanistan with an embarrassing 130-run defeat.
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.