Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score:

Namibia have produced some solid batting display as they scripted two successive chases in the last two matches. It was the duo of skipper Erasmus and all-rounder David Wiese, who scored bulk of the runs as Namibia overhauled targets of 164 and 125 with plenty of balls to spare in the last two games. Wiese has also starred with the ball, taking three wickets with his medium pace, while left-arm pacer Jan Frylinck too dished out superlative performance snapping five wickets to keep their opponents to modest scores. For Scotland, batting trio of Richie Berrington, George Munsey and Matthew Cross have produced the goods in the qualifying matches but their batting line-up looked clueless against Afghanistan spinners and they will hope to give a better account of themselves on Wednesday. Among bowlers, Josh Davey has been the most successful with nine wickets so far from four matches, while Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal too have contributed and the team will look up to them to keep the opposition in check.