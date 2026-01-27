‘This is not how we wanted to go to a World Cup’: Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade says team sympathizes with Bangladesh

Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade said that the team sympathizes with Bangladesh for getting ousted from the T20 World Cup, adding this is now how they wanted to compete in the showpiece event, set to begin from February 7.

“We certainly have for the Bangladesh team,” Lindblade said when asked if she had sympathy for the side they had replaced. “Obviously, this is not how we wanted to go to a World Cup. There is a qualification process and nobody wants to qualify or attend or be invited to a World Cup in the way that we have done. We acknowledge it is certainly unique circumstances by our participation, and we do feel for the Bangladesh players,” Lindblade said to ESPNCricinfo.