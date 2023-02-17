scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Scotland players refuse to shake hands with Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane

The Scottish players shook hands with every Nepal player, except Lamichhane as part of a silent protest to the spinner's continued presence and participation in the ICC's Cricket World Cup League 2 series which also includes Namibia

Lamichhane, a former captain of the Nepal team, is currently out on bail, though facing charges of sexual coercion, according to the report.

The Scotland team cricket team players refused to shake Nepal spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane’s hands after their 3-wicket loss to Nepal, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The Scottish players shook hands with every Nepal player, except Lamichhane as part of a silent protest to the spinner’s continued presence and participation in the ICC’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series which also includes Namibia, the report stated. Lamichhane had been made aware of the protest beforehand, it added.

Ahead of the series, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lifted its suspension of the player and included him in a training camp which led to widespread protest in Nepal.

Two days before Nepal named Lamichhane in their playing XI in the series, Cricket Scotland had said it was “aware of the reports regarding the legal status of Lamichhane, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “As a governing body, and as a squad, Cricket Scotland stands firmly against all forms of abuse, which have no place in modern society. The player’s availability for these games is a matter for the Cricket Association of Nepal and the ICC to consider,” it said.

Cricket Namibia had said that the board “strongly opposes all forms of gender-based violence, discrimination and abuse”.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 23:06 IST
