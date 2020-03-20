Scotland cricketer Majid Haq tests positive for coronavirus

Majid Haq last played international cricket in the 2015 World Cup. (File Photo/Reuters) Majid Haq last played international cricket in the 2015 World Cup. (File Photo/Reuters)

Scotland cricketer Majid Haq has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, but he is recovering, the 37-year-old international cricketer of Pakistani descent announced on Friday.

Haq, an off-spinner who played 54 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Scotland between 2006 and 2015, said he was being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Paisley area of Glasgow.

Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon. #covid19UK pic.twitter.com/19QfWjzaOq — Majid Haq (@MajidHaq) March 20, 2020

“Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon,” he tweeted.

There were 322 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland as of Friday, with six deaths recorded in the country.

Haq last played for Scotland at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He was Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 60 wickets until being passed in 2019 by fast bowler Safyaan Sharif. He is still active in domestic cricket.

(With PTI inputs)

