‘Saw my name…couldn’t process it’: Naman Dhir

Punjab cricketer Naman Dhir made his international debut on Sunday for India against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahead of the game, in a video released by the BCCI on social media, Dhir spoke about his raw emotions.

“I opened that post, and after that, when I saw my name, I couldn’t process it for 10 minutes. I mean, I’ve been selected here. But yes, it was a surreal feeling. First of all, I called my father; he was very happy. He had a lot of emotions coming out,” Dhir said on Saturday.

Dhir said that, for anyone growing up, playing for India is a dream-come-true moment, and one has to keep working hard with a pure heart. “Every kid who starts playing cricket has a dream to represent India, and to play a match for India. So, I guess for me, it’s still a dream come true. I feel like I’m living my dream. The old Naman was quitting at one point, but the new Naman will say that you should keep working hard with a pure heart.