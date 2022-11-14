‘Saw cricket after long time, our fast bowling attack best in the world’: Pakistan legend Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan lauded Pakistan’s bowling pace attack and said Shaheen Shah’s injury was a turning point in the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

“I was watching cricket after a long time. I especially want to say that our fast-bowling attack, from what I saw today is the best fast-bowling attack in the world. Our team right now is among the best teams in the world,” Imran Khan told Dawn News.

The former Pakistan captain also said that Shaheen’s injury made a massive impact in the final against England but lauded Pakistan’s fighting spirit. Shaheen Shah Afridi injured himself while taking a catch to remove Harry Brook with the final still in the balance.

“I used to tell my team to fight till the last bowl. Try your best. But when the result comes, and you have given your best, then it’s a God’s will. But what is not in your hands the way Shaheen Afridi was injured, no one can do anything about that. And unfortunately, it happened at a time when the match was at a very important stage, and Shaheen could have made a difference,” he said.

“I am not saying that we could have won, but it was at a time when the game could have been changed,” he added.

On returning to the field after treatment, Afridi was reintroduced into the attack with five overs remaining but lasted just one delivery before again limping from the MCG.

A combination of miserly bowling and poised batting proved the difference as England claimed its second T20 World Cup following its win in the West Indies in 2010.

After restricting Pakistan to 137 for 8, England struggled for a period in the middle of their pursuit before Ben Stokes lifted the tempo with five overs remaining in Melbourne.