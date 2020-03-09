Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Jaydev Unadkat wins toss, elects to bat

Jaydev Unadkat is the leading wicket-taker of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season Jaydev Unadkat is the leading wicket-taker of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season

Saurashtra vs Bengal (SAU vs BEN) Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score: Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra will aim to win in front of their home crowd at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot as they take on Abhimanyu Easwaran-led Bengal in the final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. It is a big occasion for Bengal as well who have not won a single domestic event since the 1989-90 triumph.

Saurashtra captain is in good form with the ball being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Bengal beat Karnataka in the semi finals by a considerable margin of 174 runs whereas Saurashtra edged past Gujarat beating them by 92 runs. The high profile contest will also feature Indian Test players Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha. Pujara will be looking to score big runs after a disappointing tour of New Zealand.