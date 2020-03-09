Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Jaydev Unadkat wins toss, elects to bat

Follow Us:
Monday, March 09, 2020
Updated: March 9, 2020 9:11:06 am
Saurashtra vs Bengal (SAU vs BEN) Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score: Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra will aim to win in front of their home crowd at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot as they take on Abhimanyu Easwaran-led Bengal in the final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. It is a big occasion for Bengal as well who have not won a single domestic event since the 1989-90 triumph.

Saurashtra captain is in good form with the ball being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Bengal beat Karnataka in the semi finals by a considerable margin of 174 runs whereas Saurashtra edged past Gujarat beating them by 92 runs. The high profile contest will also feature Indian Test players Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha. Pujara will be looking to score big runs after a disappointing tour of New Zealand.

Saurashtra vs Bengal (SAU vs BEN) Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates:

    09:11 (IST)09 Mar 2020
    Toss update

    Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat wins toss, elects to bat first in the final.

    09:01 (IST)09 Mar 2020
    The final battle

    Hello and welcome to the final of 86th edition of Ranji Trophy. The weather conditions are good for cricket, a little hazy in the middle but mostly sunny. The team winning the toss may look to bat first. 

    READ MORE: Chance of a lifetime for Bengal, Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy final

    Squads:

    Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Avi Barot (w), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Snell Patel, Kamlesh Makvana, Parth Bhut

    Bengal Squad: Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda, Koushik Ghosh, Boddupalli Amit

