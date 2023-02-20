scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Watch: Ranji winning Saurashtra team given rapturous welcome at Rajkot airport

Saurashtra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the summit clash to clinch their second Ranji Trophy title on Sunday.

Saurashtra team reaches Rajkot airport. (Twitter/jaydev Unadkat)

The recent Ranji winning Saurashtra team was greeted with loud ovation and cheers as they reached Rajkot airport on Monday, a video shared by skipper Jaydev Unadkat revealed.

“Incredible scenes at the Rajkot airport today when we landed. This is something I have never witnessed before. There was spark. There was excitement. There was a sense of the bright future of cricket in Saurashtra! Well done guys! Let’s keep the fire burning,” Unadkat tweeted with the video.

Unadkat himself returned a match haul of nine wickets, including 6/85 in the second innings, as Saurashtra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the summit clash to clinch their second Ranji Trophy title on Sunday.

Having given away a big first innings lead of 230 runs, Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second essay, folded for 241, handing the visitors a mere 12 runs target to win the final.

Saurashtra lost their opening batter Jay Gohil (0) off the bowling of Akash Deep but eventually went past the target, reaching 14 for 1 in 2.4 overs, to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Saurashtra’s earlier triumph was in 2019-20 season when they defeated Bengal on the basis of first innings lead. In the last 10 seasons, they have made the final on five occasions, underlining their consistency.

A Ranji Trophy title eluded Bengal yet again. They last won it in 1998-90 when they defeated a star-studded Delhi at the same Eden Gardens. Their first title had come in 1938-39 in the pre-independence era.

20-02-2023
