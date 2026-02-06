‘Don’t think we have ever discussed the India-Pakistan issues amongst ourselves’: USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar ahead of T20 World Cup

With a lot of political tensions permeating between India and Pakistan, USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar was asked if that has an impact on their team which consists of a mix of both Indian and Pakistan origin players. The player, however, said that they only think of playing for the USA and have never discussed the geopolitical issues related to India and Pakistan.

“Yes we have players from all parts of the world. We gel and bond together because of our love for the game. And no I don’t think we have ever discussed the India -Pakistan issues amongst ourselves. I don’t think so at least. We are all proud to play for USA..,” Netravalkar said a day ahead of USA’s T20 World Cup opener vs India in Wankhede on Saturday.