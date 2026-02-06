‘Don’t think we have ever discussed the India-Pakistan issues amongst ourselves’: USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar ahead of T20 World Cup

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 06:50 PM IST
Saurabh Netravalkar India PakistanSaurabh Netravalkar celebrates after a wicket during the match against Pakistan. (AP)
With a lot of political tensions permeating between India and Pakistan, USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar was asked if that has an impact on their team which consists of a mix of both Indian and Pakistan origin players. The player, however, said that they only think of playing for the USA and have never discussed the geopolitical issues related to India and Pakistan.

“Yes we have players from all parts of the world. We gel and bond together because of our love for the game. And no I don’t think we have ever discussed the India -Pakistan issues amongst ourselves. I don’t think so at least. We are all proud to play for USA..,” Netravalkar said a day ahead of USA’s T20 World Cup opener vs India in Wankhede on Saturday.

The India vs Pakistan ties have worsened in recent years with the two captains India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Agha forgoing handshakes with each other in the three Asia Cup matches they played last year.

This year, the T20 World Cup match between the two rivals are in jeopardy as the Pakistan government said that the team will boycott their World Cup match vs India in Sri Lanka on February 15 as a protest against Bangladesh’s ouster from the tournament following their refusal to travel to India citing security concerns.

The cloud of uncertainty around the India vs Pakistan fixture next week has also had a dominos effect in Sri Lanka, where hotels are facing cancellations. With thousands expected to land in Colombo, the tourism industry has been eagerly awaiting the fixture, but it has left a bad taste in their mouth. In the past Sri Lanka have played a huge role in international cricket returning to Pakistan and on Friday, Salman Agha said they have three matches to give their best. Pakistan play their first match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday against the Netherlands in Sri Lanka.

“They have supported us before. But, Sri Lanka has three games. In the past their fans have turned up in numbers to support and this time also they can come and watch us play and we will entertain them,” Agha said.

