Sarfraz Ahmed accepts mistake, vows to return an improved man

Banned Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has accepted his mistake for racial remarks directed at South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and said that he has learnt a lesson from the unsavoury episode.

Sarfaraz, who returned from South Africa, after he was suspended for four matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the anti-racism code, also said that he apologised immediately as he had realised where he had gone wrong.

“It was a mistake and I have learnt from it,” PTI quoted Sarfraz as saying.

Thanking the PCB for its support he said, “I am thankful to the PCB for the way they have handled this case.”

“I also accept the ICC decision to ban me for four matches and for me that issue is closed but I will do whatever the PCB tells me to do,” he told reporters. However, his supporters raised slogans against the ICC for the ban.

Slogans were raised in his favour with some shouting loudly that Sarfaraz is the permanent captain of the team and no one should think about removing him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will continue to play against South Africa as per schedule where Shoaib Malik will take over the reigns.

“I have no issues with the PCB decision to call me back. In a way I see it as a good chance to get some rest and prepare for the coming Pakistan Super League as I have been playing non-stop cricket for around five months now,” Sarfraz added further.

When asked about comments made by former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar Sarfaraz said that it was a personal attack.

“That is all I want to say,” he concluded by saying.

As per the guidelines of the Anti-Racism Code, Sarfraz will also undergo an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence he committed.

The ICC will work with the Pakistan Cricket Board to determine when and how this should take place.