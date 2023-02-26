scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Sarfaraz Khan ruled out of Irani Cup after finger injury

Owing to the injury, Sarfaraz was wearing a protective fibre cast on the finger and didn't bat or field during the day.

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a century in the Ranji Trophy.
Prolific Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has sustained a left index finger injury at the Delhi Capitals camp and has been ruled out of the Irani Cup, in which he was to represent Rest of India.

Sarfaraz skipped the practice match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Irani Cup will start in Gwalior in two days’ time.

However, he was helping his teammates with energy drinks.

Sarfaraz’s Mumbai teammate, Prithvi Shaw, was at his blazing best during the practice game as he hit some delightful strokes all around the park in the presence of mentor Sourav Ganguly and assistant coach Praveen Amre.

Shaw, however, left the ground after the batting session and rushed to the airport to take a Bengaluru-bound flight. He is supposed to report to the NCA for a camp.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 15:00 IST
