Sarfaraz Khan’s double ton rescues Mumbai after top-order collapse

Sarfaraz Khan signals to the crowd after reaching his double hundred (Source: BCCI Domestic/Twitter) Sarfaraz Khan signals to the crowd after reaching his double hundred (Source: BCCI Domestic/Twitter)

In-form Sarfaraz Khan rescued Mumbai with an unbeaten double century, powering the visitors to a comfortable 372 for five after a top-order collapse on the opening day of their Group B Ranji Trophy game against Himachal Pradesh, here on Monday.

The 22-year-old Sarfaraz, who had hit an unbeaten triple-hundred in the last game against Uttar Pradesh, took a listless HP attack to cleaners, hitting 32 fours and four sixes during his unbeaten 226-run knock.

Electing to bowl the picturesque HPCA stadium, the home pacers exploited the windy conditions, grabbing three quick wickets to leave Mumbai reeling at 16 for three.

Right-arm medium pacer Vaibhav Arora removed both the openers as he first trapped Jay Bista (12) and then cleaned bowled Bhupen Lalwani (1).

DOUBLE HUNDRED: There’s no stopping Sarfaraz Khan! 👏👏 He has now crossed the 200-run mark in two successive innings in this @paytm #RanjiTrophy season. 👌👌 Follow it live 👉👉 https://t.co/OljC14skZn#HPvMUM pic.twitter.com/g3DqKFytxO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 27, 2020

One-down Hardik Tamore (2) also fell cheaply after being trapped in front of the wicket by KD Singh.

Sarfaraz started the rescue act first by conjuring up a 55-run stand with ‘crisis man’ Siddhesh Lad (20), to steady Mumbai’s ship.

Medium-pacer Raghav Dhawan broke the partnership as he got the ball to move and it crashed into Lad’s middle-stump. Mumbai took lunch at 118/4.

Lad’s departure did not deter Sarfaraz from playing his shots as he found an able alley in Aditya Tare (62), who got a ‘life’ on 12 after surviving a caught-behind chance.

Post-lunch, Sarfaraz was on a roll as he completed his second successive hundred. He and Tare added 143-runs for the fifth wicket to take the game away from the hosts.

However, Raghav Dhawan got his second wicket after Tare nicked one to the first-slip only to be caught by Ankit Kalsi as Mumbai lost its fifth wicket on 214. They took tea at 260/5.

Sarfaraz and Shubham Ranjane (44 not out) then put an unbroken 158-run stand, before umpires drew stumps early owing to bad light after 75 overs.

It was Sarfaraz show once again as he will strive to reach his second successive triple hundred, a rare feat in any form of cricket.

Bhatia hits 116, helps Chhattisgarh reach 270/4 against J&K

Skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia hit a century to help Chhattisgarh reach 270 for four against Jammu and Kashmir on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match here on Monday.

Bhatia, who scored a 196-ball 116, added 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Amandeep Khare (45 not out).

Electing to bat, the visiting side suffered an early setback when opener Rishabh Tiwari fell for a 14-ball duck, bowled by Aquib Nabi.

Jiwanjot Singh (42) and Abhimanyu Chauhan (51) added 65 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship before the latter was dismissed by Abid Mushtaq.

Jiwanjot was then involved in an 86-run partnership for the third wicket with Bhatia.

The two played some attractive shots with the captain in particular not sparing the loose balls bowled by the J&K bowlers.

Bhatia, who put the team in a comfortable position, however, fell in the 88th over to Parvez Rasool.

ALSO READ | 294—300: Sarfaraz Khan emulates Virender Sehwag to reach triple century

Brief Scores: Mumbai 372/5 (Sarfaraz Khan 226 not out, Aditya Tare 62; Vaibhav Arora 2-28) v/s HP.

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Railways 98/6 (Arindam Ghosh 32 not out; Prateek Jain 4-14, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-18) v/s Karnataka.

At Vadodara: Baroda 154 all out (Kedar Devdhar 52; Yusuf Pathan 34; Jaydev Unadkat 6-34; Prerak Mankad 3-17) v/s Saurashtra 114/6 (Harvik Desai 31, Avi Barot 26; L Meriwala 4-54; Atit Sheth 2-21) Saurshtra trailed by 0 runs.

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 230 (Yash Dubey 70; Ajay Rohera 42; Saurabh Kumar 3-59; Ankit Rajpoot 3-74) v/s Uttar Pradesh 22/3. UP trailed by 208 runs.

At Chhattisgarh 270 for 4 in 90 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 116, Abhimanyu Chauhan 51) vs Jammu & Kashmir.

At Dehradun: Uttarkhand 109 all out in 42 overs (Tinu Kundu 3/49) vs Haryana 50 for 5 in 21 overs (Agrim Tiwari 4/10).

At Agartala: Tripura 121 all out in 38 overs (M B Murasingh 24; Manoj Ingale 6/34) vs Maharashtra 127 for 5 in 37 overs (Ankit Bawane 39 batting, SM Gugale 34, VV More 30 batting; Mura Singh 3/29).

At Cuttack: Odisha 215 for 3 in 87 overs (Shantanu Mishra 66, Anurag Sarangi 58, Govinda Poddar 54 batting) vs Assam.

At Delhi: Services 232 for 8 in 67 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 69, Pulkit Narang 38 batting, Rajat Paliwal 38; Rahul Shukla 6/76) vs Jharkhand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App