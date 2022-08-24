scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan, Umran Malik named in India A squad to face New Zealand A in September

Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna have also been included in India A squad to face New Zealand A.

Sarfaraz Khan Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a century. (PTI)

Sarfaraz Khan and Umran Malik have been named in the 16-member India ‘A’  squad which will face New Zealand A in three unofficial Tests beginning on September 1.

The team also includes a number of uncapped players, such as young batter Tilak Varma, medium pacer Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal.

The experienced duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna are also a part of the team.

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal was named captain of the squad.

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium will host the first and the third red-ball games, while the second match will take place at Hubli’s Rajnagar stadium.

India A squad for 4-day matches against New Zealand A :

Priyank Panchal (c), A Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Verma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Chahar, Prasidh, Umran Malik, Mukesh, Y Dayal, A Nagwaswalla

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 08:38:23 pm
