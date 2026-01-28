Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’

India's Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the 4th day of the 3rd cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot. (PTI)

Sarfaraz Khan has stopped thinking too far ahead in life, even though selectors appear to have closed the door on him for now.

Over the past year, the Mumbai batsman has endured several ups and downs and has been consistently overlooked despite a string of strong performances. While he has not received a clear explanation for his omission, it has not stopped him from working towards his goal.

On the eve of Mumbai’s final league-round Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, Sarfaraz was asked how he has handled the situation. His response was calm and philosophical. “I try to stay in the present. I can’t do anything about the past. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. All I know is that I’m going to go home, bat at home, spend time with my father, sleep at the hotel and play the match tomorrow. I don’t think about the future. I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing for years,” he said.