‘Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing selection doors but burning them as well’: R Ashwin

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been accumulating an impressive tally of runs for his state team in Ranji Trophy matches over the past two seasons. Yet the right-hander has failed to make it to the Indian Test squad.

In the 2021-22 season, the 25-year-old was the leading run-scorer, accumulating an impressive 982 runs in just six matches.

It was widely speculated that Sarfaraz would get a chance in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh but was not chosen and was subsquently left out of the 17-man squad announced for the first two Tests against Australia.

Following the development, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin addressed the matter on his official YouTube channel and said that Sarfaraz is making a “strong statement” for his selection.

“Where do I begin about this batsman? Sarfaraz Khan. There is so much debate on whether he should get selected or not. But he is not caring about selection, guys. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 900 runs. In the 2020-21 season, another 900 runs,” Ashwin began.

“This season, he has scored almost 600 runs. He has made a strong statement with his sheer performances. He is averaging in excess of 100 in the last three seasons at a high strike-rate as well. Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors. He is burning them. But unfortunately, he is not getting selected currently,” said the off-spinner.

“Despite not getting selected, he played a terrific knock for Mumbai against Delhi, the game in which Mumbai lost,” Ashwin further added.