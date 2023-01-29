scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
'Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing selection doors but burning them as well': R Ashwin

Sarfaraz Khan was not selected for Australia Test series.

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been accumulating an impressive tally of runs for his state team in Ranji Trophy matches over the past two seasons. Yet the right-hander has failed to make it to the Indian Test squad.

In the 2021-22 season, the 25-year-old was the leading run-scorer, accumulating an impressive 982 runs in just six matches.

It was widely speculated that Sarfaraz would get a chance in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh but was not chosen and was subsquently left out of the 17-man squad announced for the first two Tests against Australia.

Following the development, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin addressed the matter on his official YouTube channel and said that Sarfaraz is making a “strong statement” for his selection.

“Where do I begin about this batsman? Sarfaraz Khan. There is so much debate on whether he should get selected or not. But he is not caring about selection, guys. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 900 runs. In the 2020-21 season, another 900 runs,” Ashwin began.

“This season, he has scored almost 600 runs. He has made a strong statement with his sheer performances. He is averaging in excess of 100 in the last three seasons at a high strike-rate as well. Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors. He is burning them. But unfortunately, he is not getting selected currently,” said the off-spinner.

“Despite not getting selected, he played a terrific knock for Mumbai against Delhi, the game in which Mumbai lost,” Ashwin further added.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 15:33 IST
