Sarfaraz Khan slams maiden double hundred for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a hundred against Uttar Pradesh in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Source: Hotstar) Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a hundred against Uttar Pradesh in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Source: Hotstar)

Leading Mumbai’s fightback against Uttar Pradesh on day four at Wankhede, Sarfaraz Khan brought up his first double century in First-Class cricket.

With captain Aditya Tare supporting from the other end, Sarfaraz tapped Saurabh Kumar for a single on the onside to reach the landmark. Celebrating with gusto, he acknowledged his teammates and father-cum-coach Naushad Khan, who was watching from the MCA pavilion.

The right-hander took 277 balls to reach the double ton, hitting 23 fours and six sixes en route. He is currently unbeaten on 250 not out.

Sarfaraz’s story is an interesting one- In 2015 Sarfaraz Khan was at the Wankhede for an Uttar Pradesh v Mumbai game, in the away dressing room, playing for UP.

On Wednesday, life came a full circle as he’s back for the same match, in the home dressing room.

Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten double hundred against Uttar Pradesh on Day 4 has given Mumbai hope of a fight on the final day at Wankhede. Both the teams trying hard to gain the vital first-innings lead in the sixth round of Ranji Trophy

Our members @WagheVaibhav @Mahesh_no1 cheer aloud from the MCA pavilion as Sarfaraz Khan nudges one around the corner to get to a Terrific 200* in his massive effort of chasing down the UP 1st innings total. Mumbai 503-5#MUMvUP pic.twitter.com/FgUlmAhKvi — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 22, 2020

Sarfaraz Khan In Ranji Trophy 2019/20:

vs Karnataka – 8 & 71*

vs Tamil Nadu – 36

vs Uttar Pradesh – 202*

