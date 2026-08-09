Sarfaraz Khan replaces injured Sai Sudharsan for India vs Sri Lanka Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday officially announced that batter Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series and named Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan as replacement.

“Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his progress,” the BCCI statement revealed.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026,” it added.