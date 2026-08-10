Sarfaraz Khan dons India’s training kit, celebrates comeback with his father

Sarfaraz Khan celebrated his return to the Indian team with a post of himself wearing their training kit and posing with his father, the former club cricketer and coach Naushad Khan. Sarfaraz has been included in the Indian side for their two-Test series in Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan.

With Devdutt Padikkal impressing during India’s warm-up match that ended on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Sarfaraz will be included in the team but the call-up marks a comeback to the squad after being frozen out for over a year. Sarfaraz’s last inclusion in the squad was in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which India lost 4-1. The 28-year-old boasts a first class average of 64.73 in 62 matches but has played just six Tests thus far for India, the last of which came in November 2024.