‘I’ll fight with everything’: Sarfaraz’s cryptic post after SL Test series snub

Sarfaraz Khan’s absence from the Indian Test team and him seemingly not being in the running for a spot at all has been a topic of discussion since he last played a match in November 2024 against New Zealand. Sarfaraz boasts a first class average of 64.73 in 62 matches but has played just six Tests thus far for India, the last of which came in November 2024. His last involvement with the Indian team was on their 2024/25 tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they lost 4-1.

Sarfaraz on Friday posted a photo from the 2019 Telugu film ‘Jersey’ with a caption that read: “I may not fit in, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”