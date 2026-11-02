Sarfaraz Khan on India omission: I ask myself same question everyday, ‘Why should I work harder’?

Sarfaraz Khan couldn’t control his frustration and emotion as he spoke about his non-inclusion in the India Test team. His last Test appearance came in 2024 against New Zealand before warming the bench in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and thereafter being sidelined completely despite scoring consistently in domestic cricket. On the sideline of the Ranji Trophy game against Railways, the Mumbai batsman put his heart out. From 97 kilograms to 77 kilograms to improve his fitness, the Mumbai batter has done everything possible to put his case forward.

To restart every season is getting tougher and tougher but Sarfaraz is not giving up. “Har subah utatha hoon, (I wake up every morning) and ask myself the same question. Why should I work harder and undergo the same thing again and again. I have played for India. I wake up at 5am in the morning and go to practice. Chahoon to Mumbai ke liye khel sakta hoon and I am still playing. Sometimes I get that question in my mind. But when I see that my father is working hard for me, mein unko liye ab score karna chahta hoon. This is the only factor which is motivating me,” he said after scoring fifty at the Brabourne Stadium.