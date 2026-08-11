My ‘salam’ to whoever took the call of bringing Sarfaraz Khan back: Kaif

Sarfaraz Khan should be picked over Dhruv Jurel if India are purely going for their best eleven in Sri Lanka and not considering giving the latter a longer rope, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has said. Kaif said that Jurel’s recent form and Sarfaraz’s ability to attack spin in the middle order puts the latter above the former in his books.

However, he also said that India could still bench Sarfaraz for the first Test if they want to back Jurel, with the wicketkeeper-batsman having been a more regular presence in the Test team. “Whoever took the call that Sarfaraz Khan should be there in the team, whatever the reason for him being dropped and not picked before that, he wasn’t even being selected for India A, all that happened but whoever took the call of bringing him back in Sri Lanka where there could be pitches favourable for him and he could score runs, usko mera salaam hai bhai (I salute them),” said Kaif in a video on his Youtube channel.