Watch | Sarfaraz Khan gifts father Naushad No. 97 CSK jersey: ‘Welcome to Chennai’

Sarfaraz Khan’s journey to playing for India has long been intertwined with the relentless efforts of his father, Naushad Khan. From regular practice sessions in the Mumbai maidaans to guiding him and his brother Musheer through the domestic cricket grind, Naushad has always been the driving force behind their rise, emphasising discipline and persistence over everything else.

That bond was again on display ahead of the CSK vs PBKS clash in Chennai on Friday, where a video of the 28-year-old gifting a Chennai Super Kings jersey to his father, with the latter’s name and the number ‘97’, did the rounds on the social media platform X.