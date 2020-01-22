Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

294—300: Sarfaraz Khan emulates Virender Sehwag to reach triple century in grand style

Sarfaraz Khan, in 2015, had played for UP against Mumbai at the same ground. He went onto complete his triple ton in 388 balls with 30 fours and 8 sixes. He ended on 301* as Mumbai declared on 688/7.

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his maiden triple hundred.

Sarfaraz Khan emulated former India opener Virender Sehwag to bring up his triple hundred with a six off Rinku Singh against his former Ranji Trophy team — Uttar Pradesh. Incidentally, he also reached his 250 with a six.

The last Mumbai batsman to hit a triple ton was Rohit Sharma in 2009.

With this knock, Sarfaraz joins an elite company of Mumbai stalwarts in Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Wasim Jaffer, Rohit Sharma, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Ajit Wadekar, all of whom have scored more than 300 for their side.

Sarfaraz Khan’s 301* is now the second-highest score in first-class cricket while batting at number six.

The highest is by Karun Nair who hit 328 in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy final also at the Wankhede Stadium.

