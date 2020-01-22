294—300: Sarfaraz Khan emulates Virender Sehwag to reach triple century in grand style

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his maiden triple hundred. (Source: Hotstar) Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his maiden triple hundred. (Source: Hotstar)

Sarfaraz Khan emulated former India opener Virender Sehwag to bring up his triple hundred with a six off Rinku Singh against his former Ranji Trophy team — Uttar Pradesh. Incidentally, he also reached his 250 with a six.

The last Mumbai batsman to hit a triple ton was Rohit Sharma in 2009.

With this knock, Sarfaraz joins an elite company of Mumbai stalwarts in Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Wasim Jaffer, Rohit Sharma, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Ajit Wadekar, all of whom have scored more than 300 for their side.

Not often does life give you a second chance. And when it does you need to grab it with both hands. Sarfaraz Khan certainly has grabbed his comeback chance with both hands. Mumbai 16/2 in pursuit of UP’s 626 and an outstanding triple century from Sarfaraz to get the lead. pic.twitter.com/S7mNsXicNe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 22, 2020

Sarfaraz Khan’s 301* is now the second-highest score in first-class cricket while batting at number six.

The highest is by Karun Nair who hit 328 in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy final also at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sarfaraz Khan, in 2015, had played for UP against Mumbai at the same ground. He went onto complete his triple ton in 388 balls with 30 fours and 8 sixes. He ended on 301* as Mumbai declared on 688/7. The home side got three points on the basis of the first-innings lead of 63 runs.

