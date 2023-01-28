WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed sings Bollywood special at Shan Masood’s wedding

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been known as the ultimate team player in the Pakistan cricket circuit. A leader, who goes out of his way to make the players under him comfortable.

So it wasn’t out of the blue that the 35-year-old sang a Bollywood song at the wedding ceremony of Shan Masood.

In a recent video that has been doing rounds on social media, the 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain is singing the Akshay Kumar-Abhishek Bachchan starring wedding song, ‘Mubarak ho tumko ye shaadi tumhari’ for Masood. An act that invited cheers and applause from those present.

In case you missed it – here is Sarfaraz Ahmed showing his brilliant singing skills pic.twitter.com/lz60SxsYxe — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 26, 2023

Later last year, Sarfaraz marked his comeback into Pakistan’s Test squad for the first time since 2019.

Featuring in the two Tests against New Zealand at home, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 335 runs in four innings. This included three half centuries and a hundred, his fourth in the longest format of the game.

Sarfaraz replaced Mohammad Rizwan, who was criticised for his form with the bat against England in the 3-0 whitewash earlier.

The former Pakistan captain was rewarded for accumulating runs for Sindh in Pakistan’s red ball domestic circuit. Sarfaraz last played a T20I and ODI in 2021.