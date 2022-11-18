scorecardresearch
‘Thank u for everything kaptaan’: Shadab Khan’s heartfelt note for Sarfaraz Ahmed after the Pakistan skipper shares his son’s leg spin bowling video with him

The former keeper posted a video of his son, Abdullah bowling leg spin on his social media, tagging Shadab Khan in the post writing and asking the spinner to look at the same. 

Shadab Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed at a PSL press conference. (Photo: PCB)

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Friday was involved in heartwarming Twitter exchange with one of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup star performers, Shadab Khan.

To this, Shadab got back with the response, “Abdullah ne pehle saifi bhai ke dil mai meri jaga le li ab Pakistan team mai meri jaga na le jaye (Abdullah first took my place in Saifi (Sarfaraz Ahmed) bhai’s heart, now I hope he doesn’t take my place in the Pakistan team).”

The 2017 Champions Trophy winning skipper would get back to the current international with a heart emoji as he wrote, “Hahaha aisa nahe hone wala Aap aur abdullah dono dil me sath aye the aur hamesha rahen Ge (Nothing like this, you and Abdullah both made a place in my heart together and will stay in my heart always).”

Shadab would conclude on a heartfelt note, “Always love u saifi bhai. Thank u for everything kaptaan.”

Shadab and Sarfaraz are not to expressing their admiration for each other. Last year, when asked from a Twitter user on why he still referred to Sarfaraz as his ‘kaptaan’ (captain), Shadab would write, “Because he taught me how to lead, how to look after your team, how to fight for your country and your teammates. My teacher will always be my captain.”

Sarfaraz has been in good form in the 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the domestic red ball competition in Pakistan, as he recently scored his fourth century of the season for Sindh against Northern.

The 35-year-old last played a match for Pakistan in November 2021, a T20I against Bangladesh.

Rahul Gandhi’s comments and the undying Savarkar row: The record must be set straight

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
