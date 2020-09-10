Sarfaraz Ahmed retaliates to criticism over refusal to play third England T20I

As per reports, Sarfraz Ahmed had initially refused to play the last T20I match against England in Manchester. (Reuters)

After reports emerged that Sarfaraz Ahmed was reluctant to play the third T20 International (T20I) against England in Manchester during the recently concluded three-match series, the former Pakistan captain has hit back at his critics.

It was earlier reported that Sarfaraz had told the head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, before the match that he did not wish to play.

“He didn’t refuse to play, but yes, he had reservations and apprehensions over being asked to play in the last match of the tour,” Misbah had told Geo News channel.

According to reports, Sarfaraz became apprehensive the moment he was told he was in the playing XI for the final T20, which Pakistan won, as he had trained for three hours in the nets without knowing he was to play and had gotten tired.

On Thursday, when a local journalist spoke on the issue and criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through a tweet for their double-standards, Sarfaraz responded to the same indicating that he is very much motivated to play cricket despite all the criticism coming along his way.

“I did not fall, nor did the towers of my hopes fall. But some people fell several times in dropping me,” read the translation of his tweet.

نہ میں گرا نہ میری امیدوں کے مینار گرے

پر کچھ لوگ مجھے گرانے میں کئی بار گرے🔥👏👏 https://t.co/KAx4D3YM6G — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, according to Geo News, the PCB has also demanded a detailed report on the incident.

Sarfaraz, who was unceremoniously removed as captain and player last year after Misbah had taken over as head coach and chief selector, was picked for the long England tour as the second wicketkeeper, after Muhammad Rizwan.

