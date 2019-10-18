Sacked before T20 World Cup, Sarfaraz Ahmed is Pakistan’s most successful skipper in the format

Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as captain of T20I and Test squads by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday. The decision taken exactly a year before the T20 World Cup, comes in the aftermath of a whitewash at home against a second-string Sri Lankan side in the three-T20I series.

Advertising

Under Ahmed, Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC’s T20I rankings. The 32-year-old led Pakistan to 29 wins in the 37 T20Is he was captain, including winning a record 10 series on the trot.

Ahmed’s win percentage is 78.37, better than any Pakistan captain who has led the team in two or more T20Is.

Ahmed is the third-most successful captain in the history of T20I cricket after Afghanistan’s Asghar Stanikzai (37 wins from 47 T20Is) and India’s Rohit Sharma (12 wins from 15 T20Is).

Advertising

In T20Is, the Lahore-born cricketer has scored 521 runs from 26 innings at an average of 27.42 including just one half-century.

Not so impressive in Tests

Ahmed, however, has not had a great run as the captain of the Test squad with just four wins in 13 matches. As captain, he has scored 568 runs in 23 innings at an average of just 25.81. He has scored five half-centuries in the format.

In ODI cricket, Sarfraz led Pakistan to 28 wins in 50 games. His greatest achievement has been winning the Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan’s only win in a 50-over global tournament since the 1992 World Cup triumph. In ODIs, he scored 804 runs in 38 innings at an average of 32.16, which includes five half-centuries.

The former Pakistan skipper failed to score a century during his tenure as captain in all the three formats. He had three centuries in Tests and two in ODIs before taking over as captain.