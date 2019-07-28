Sarfaraz Ahmed to be replaced as Pakistan Test captain: Report

Sarafaraz Ahmed is set to be replaced as Pakistan’s Test captain, according to reports by GEO News on Sunday. The Pakistani TV channel reported that the issue of removing Sarfaraz will be taken up at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee meeting in Lahore on August 2. Shan Masood is likely to be appointed as the new Test captain, the report added.

سرفراز احمد کو قومی ٹیسٹ ٹیم کی قیادت سے ہٹانے کا اصولی فیصلہ کر لیا گیا تفصیلات جانئے: https://t.co/o8ig9MjJGb#GeoNewshttps://t.co/VmFT33Y7el — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) July 28, 2019

The report comes on the heels of a statement from Sarfaraz himself that he has no intention of resigning from the role of captain.

“It’s not that I’m saying I refuse to resign. All I’m saying is the decision rests with the PCB, the same way as the decision to appoint me captain was taken by them. I’m sure they’ll take the decision that’s best for Pakistan,” he told reporters earlier this month.

Pakistan are scheduled to play two Tests vs Sri Lanka and two Tests vs Australia later this year, both being part of the World Test Championship.

Sarfaraz Ahmad has led Pakistan in 13 Tests, winning four matches and losing eight.

Shan Masood, who has been tipped to be the next captain, however, has struggled to hold down his place in the Test side over the years.

Masood, who is the captain of National Bank in Pakistan’s domestic cricket, has 797 runs from 15 Test matches at an average of 26.43 for Pakistan. The 29-year-old left-handed opener has been sporadically included in the Test team since his debut in 2013.

Recalled to the team again for the Test series against South Africa in December 2018, Masood gave a good account of himself, scoring 228 runs in three matches.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have all been invited to attend the PCB meeting on August 2 and asked to provide their feedback and assessment of the team’s performances at the World Cup.