Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts with cryptic tweet to trolling over missed stumping, Azhar Ali comes to his defence

Sarfaraz Ahmed played in the 3rd T20I vs England but did not get a chance to bat in the 5-run win. (Screenshot)

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed posted a cryptic tweet after facing social media wrath over a missed stumping in the 3rd T20I vs England.

Sarfraz Missed stumping pakistan vs England t20I…what is he doing #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/klgPwQe0Vq — Anil Kumar (@Anilkumar828) September 1, 2020

His Urdu text, loosely translated, points to misunderstandings for the trolling he has been facing.

This criticism came after Sarfaraz missed an easy stumping of England all-rounder Moeen Ali in the 3rd and final T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester. The mistake almost proved very costly for Pakistan as Ali went on to hit 61, taking England close to the 191-run target. Pakistan, however, won the match by 5 runs.

Sarfaraz got his only chance to feature in the Pakistan XI in the 3rd T20I on the tour of England. He did not get to bat in the match.

اتنا چھبنے لگا ہوں سب کو چھرا تو نہیں

جانی جتنا بتاتے وہ میرے بارے میں اتنا برا بھی نہیں ہوں — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 2, 2020

Following this tweet, Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali, who was till recently himself at the end of intense criticism till he came up with a match-saving century in the last Test of the England series, came to Sarfaraz’s defence.

“Bhayya you have so many fans including me you will answer small number of people with your performance InshA Allah u have done so much in past for Pakistan and you will in future thanks for giving positive energy throughout the tour… stay strong,” he said.

Sarfaraz had been Pakistan’s captain till October last year, having led the side to the Champions Trophy title in 2017. He had been dropped from the team last year and was making a comeback in the England series in the T20I matches.

