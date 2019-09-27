England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor announces retirement from international cricket

England’s Sarah Taylor, one of the best wicketkeepers in the history of cricket announced her retirement from international cricket Friday due to anxiety issues. Taylor is a triple World Champion (WC 2009, 2017 and T20 WC 2009) and made her last international appearance on July 18. Taylor has been in and out of the English side due to mental health issues.

Advertising

The 30-year-old posted a message on her social media handles announcing her retirement.

“In 2006 my dream came true and I have nothing but pride at what I’ve achieved over the years. I’ve had the pleasure of playing alongside the best players and people throughout my career, but it is the right time for me and my health to retire and move on to my next chapter. I have loved every minute of wearing an England shirt. Thank you to everyone that has supported my international career, it has meant the world,” she wrote.

In 2006 my dream came true and I beam with pride at what I’ve achieved over the years, alongside the best players and people. It is the right time for me and my health to retire, but I have loved every minute in an England shirt. Thank you to everyone for supporting me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MdTqpgmWe — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) September 27, 2019

The London-born wicketkeeper has effected 232 dismissals, more than any woman cricketer. She retires as England’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs with 4,056 runs from 126 games at an average of 38.26 including 20 half-centuries and seven centuries.

Taylor is also England’s second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket and seventh overall. She scored 2,177 runs from 90 matches at an average of 29.02 including 16 half-centries. She has also represented England in 10 Test scoring 300 runs.